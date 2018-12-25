LAKE PLACID — An accident involving multiple vehicles ended with multiple fatalities Tuesday at 12:24 p.m. The accident shut down the east and westbound lanes of State Road 70 and County Road 721 for hours as the Florida Highway Patrol investigated the wreck.
FHP’s Public Information Officer Lt. Greg Bueno confirmed there were four fatalities. The wreck was still under investigation as of press time on Tuesday. FHP did not identify the victims nor where they were from, pending notification of next of kin.
“There were two passenger vehicles involved,” Highlands County Sheriff’s Office acting-Public Information Officer Nell Hays said. “Florida Highway Patrol is doing the investigation and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with traffic control.”
