SEBRING — Thanksgiving is a time for families and friends to gather and watch football, give thanks and eat. It’s all great fun until someone gets salmonella or some other form of food poisoning. There are other dangers like grease fires that can cause hazards also. Chef “Mac” Gentleman of The Palms of Sebring has some tips to stay safe and healthy at Thanksgiving.
Thawing the turkey should be done in the refrigerator, which should be set at 40 degrees F or below over the period of a few days and the turkey should be set in a leak-free bag.
“Be sure to sanitize counter tops and work spaces,” Mac said. “Rinse your turkey out and pat dry. Do not store the turkey over the ready-to-eat foods.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention use a simple reminder of four steps: clean, separate, cook, chill. CDC officials say to wash hands and work surfaces often. Wash hands for 20 seconds with soapy water. Wash cutting boards and counter tops with hot soapy water. Rinse fruits and vegetables under running water before consuming, the CDC says.
Separating meat, poultry and eggs can help reduce the risk of contamination. Keep the meat separated in the grocery buggy as well as in the kitchen and refrigerator. Use separate cutting boards for meats, poultry and vegetables.
Chef Mac urged vigilance while rinsing out the turkey in the sink as water can splash counters and other surfaces. Be sure to clean the splash zone.
Cook to the right temperature. The CDC recommends cooking a turkey at no less than 325 degrees. Chef Mac said everyone should have a calibrated thermometer.
“Take the temperature at the thickest part of the thigh,” he said. “It has to be 165 degrees.”
Stuffing also has to reach 165 degrees.
When chilling foods and leftovers, it is important to keep the refrigerator under 40 degrees. The CDC also said to put away leftovers within two hours and within an hour if it is hotter than 90 degrees F outside.
Bacteria are not the only concerns in a kitchen. A report released by State Farm in November found Florida is ranked 20th for most insurance claims from kitchen fires.
“Thanksgiving Day is the day with the most cooking fires,” said Jose Soto, public affairs spokesperson from State Farm.
“People can panic when they have a fire,” Chef Mac said. “They may even throw water on a grease fire.”
Mac said anyone cooking should have a large box of baking soda nearby or a box of kosher salt. A kitchen fire extinguisher will also do the trick.
For more information on thawing a frozen turkey safely, visit the CDC’s link for Food Safety Tips for your Holiday Turkey.
