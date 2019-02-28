Freddie Kitchens continues to stoke the fire on the Browns’ great expectations, and he’s using a blowtorch, not a match.
His predecessors may have found the Browns’ situation daunting and dialed back such talk during their first season, but Kitchens is not afraid to tell the world his team is shooting for the moon. He mentioned the Super Bowl again during his podium interview at the NFL scouting combine.
The new coach hired three coordinators that he did not know, is charged with improving the Browns’ 28th-ranked run defense and needs roster upgrades, especially in the receiving corps, defensive front seven and special teams. But any concerns were buried deep as Kitchens came out of the gate oozing confidence.
“We’re not scared to talk about it — I’m not and hopefully nobody else in the organization is, either,” Kitchens said. “There’s a lot of expectations right now, alright, but we want to thrive on those expectations because we are putting those expectations on ourselves. We only have one goal and it’s to win the Super Bowl.”
Going from 0-16 to 7-8-1 in 2018, the Browns’ seven-game turnaround was the largest in franchise history. They closed out the season with a 5-3 record after coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley were fired, with defensive coordinator Gregg Williams promoted to interim coach and Kitchens from associate head coach/running backs coach to offensive coordinator. They believe they have found their quarterback of the future in No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, who was 6-7 as a starter.
“Why not us?” Kitchens said.
“The narrative’s changing in Cleveland. It changed the second part of the year, but it’s going to change moving forward, also,” he said. “We’re in this thing for one reason and one reason only, collaboratively to do the things necessary to put a good product on the field and ultimately to win football games.”
When asked if he realized he was raising expectations when he mentioned raising the Lombardi Trophy that day, Kitchens said, “Yeah, I want that expectation. Everything we do, every decision we make is going to be based on reaching that expectation of getting there. If you’re happy we finished … ‘We made the playoffs,’ well, hell, that’s not my goal.
“I’ve been to the playoffs, I’ve been to the Super Bowl and I lost the Super Bowl. That was the most gut-wrenching thing I’ve ever dealt with in my life.”
Kitchens’ confidence should go a long way in changing the Browns’ culture. Mayfield brought swagger to the Browns and Kitchens has it, too. Fearlessness reached another level when Mayfield and Kitchens teamed up for the final eight games.
