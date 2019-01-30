Klaus Knapp, 76, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. He was born in Hamburg, Germany on Nov. 26, 1942 to the late Hermann and Martha (Mantwitz) Knapp. He worked in product marketing for Motorola and was also a substitute teacher in Highlands County.
Klaus is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Knapp of Sebring, and his children, Derrick Knapp of Port Charlotte, Florida and Stephanie Knapp Sorensen of Loxahatchee, Florida. He also leaves behind his sister, Ellen Campbell, and his brother-in-law, Gerald Denk of Springbrook, Wisconsin and six grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sister, Christa Larsen and brother-in-law, Edward A. Denk.
Klaus moved here in 2005 from Coral Springs, Florida and was a member of the Sebring Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He enjoyed art, wood working, boating, working with children and loved spending time with his family.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at the Sebring Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.
