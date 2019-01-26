AVON PARK – The Knights of Columbus, for “Respect Life” month, sponsor a “Baby Bottle” campaign during the month of October that involves handing out baby bottles for Our Lady of Grace parishioners to deposit their loose change, checks, or paper money to be returned at the end of the month.
Under the leadership of Dick and Marie Carlson, Our Lady of Grace Respect for Life Ministry, the Knights were happy to present a check for $5,000 to Choices Family Resource Center to support out-of-wedlock pregnant girls or women experiencing stress-related pregnancies. The young moms are not just looking for advice; they are looking for assistance.
According to Respect for Life Ministry, 77 percent of the 67 counties in Florida do not offer abortion services; 23 do, and they are mostly on the coast where there is a greater concentration of population. It is imperative that we offer young moms an alternative to abortion here in Highlands County. This is done by the Ministry by supporting “Choices.”
