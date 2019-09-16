The Associated Press
ORLANDO — New quarterback, same results for No. UCF 17, which continues to state its case for inclusion in the discussion about elite teams in college football by lighting up the scoreboard and winning.
“I think since we’ve been here, we’ve been a part of the noise,” coach Josh Heupel said Saturday after the Knights dominated Stanford 45-27 for their 28th win in 29 games.
“I think people that watch us play, know that we play championship caliber football,” the second-year coach added. “We’ll hold our own every single week. They’re probably the most competitive group of kids that I’ve ever been around. They knew this was big.”
Freshman Dillon Gabriel threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns in his second college start, and UCF scored at least 30 points for the 29th consecutive game — the longest streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision since 1936.
The Knights (3-0) scored on six of seven possessions, building a 31-point halftime lead in what was expected to be a much tougher test for the two-time defending American Athletic Conference champions, who won their first two games of the season by a combined score of 110-14 against Florida A&M and Florida Atlantic.
Miami, Fla. 63, Bethune-Cookman 0
MIAMI GARDENS — When former walk-on Jimmy Murphy scored his first career touchdown in the closing minutes for the Miami Hurricanes, he was tackled by an exuberant teammate, rose and performed a running handspring, climbed onto the bench, waved some team bling and pounded his chest.
The Hurricanes had reason to celebrate excessively Saturday. After starting the season with two losses for the first time since 1978, they gave rookie coach Manny Diaz his first victory by beating Bethune-Cookman 63-0.
Williams threw for 254 yards and three scores. DeeJay Dallas ran for 108 yards and three touchdowns. Miami outgained the Wildcats 590-137 and held them to four first downs.
And then there was Murphy, a 5-foot-7 senior beloved by his teammates. He went viral with his wild display after a 4-yard run for the game’s final score.
“I’m pretty sure it’s close to when your child’s born,” he said. “I’ll have that for life. There’s nothing better than being a Hurricane.”
USF 55, South Carolina State 16
TAMPA — Jordan McCloud threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores to help South Florida end an eight-game losing streak with a 55-16 victory over South Carolina State on Saturday.
McCloud completed 16 of 27 passes for 217 yards and added 56 yards on the ground on 12 carries for the Bulls (1-2).
South Carolina State (2-1), which was off to its best start since 2009, took a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a 26-yard field goal by Dillon Bredsen. On the ensuing possession, McCloud directed a six-play, 75-yard drive that he capped off with a 42-yard scoring strike to Johnny Ford for a 7-3 lead.
The Bulls took control of the game in the second quarter. Coby Weiss kicked a 20-yard field goal to make it 10-3. McCloud added a 20-yard TD toss to Mitchell Wilcox and then scored on a 9-yard run for a 24-3 lead at halftime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.