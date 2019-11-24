The “churr-churr” resounded through the backyard and sure enough, I soon heard drumming. It wasn’t a musically-inclined neighbor, but rather an avian visitor. Knock, knock, do you know who’s out there?
The red-bellied woodpecker is common in our region and can easily be seen in most backyards. It’s not surprising that a lot of people refer to this ubiquitous bird as a red-header woodpecker, but take note- it’s not.
Florida also boasts a woodpecker known as the red-headed woodpecker and once you’ve seen both, the identification is unmistakable. An adult red-headed woodpecker is a boldly marked black and white bird sporting a complete crimson hood. Red-bellied woodpeckers boast a large swath of red on the head of both males and females-think of a Mohawk haircut- but the female’s crown will be grey and the male’s cheeks buffy in color.
The red-bellied woodpecker’s moniker hails from the blush of color on the belly which is pretty hard to notice unless you’re looking for it. Some birds have barely any blush at all. Overall these robin-sized woodpeckers appear pale tan in color with a highly patterned or “barred” black and white zebra-marked back. As they vocalize “chuck-chuck-chuck” from the trunks of trees, you might see them jerkily moving about using their long-clawed toes to deftly maneuver.
Delighting on spiders, wood-boring beetles and other insects, their specialized tongue allows them to expertly fish bugs out from under the bark of trees. With sticky spit and a barbed tip, they can slide it deep crevices and quickly snatch a meal. You can also readily lure them to feeders with seed, suet blocks or peanuts. When they feed you will notice how those clawed toes easily hold them upside down, allowing them to dine on almost any hanging feeder. They can be a bit of a bully, so consider adding an extra one for them if you find them chasing away your smaller birds.
Even if you’re not sure if you’ve seen one, you’ve probably heard them drumming on your gutters or soffit. Serving as a form of communication, males will signal or call for females. Equivalent to the singing of other birds, the drumming of a male is some serious stick work at 19 beats per second.
Woodpeckers are cavity nesters and will excavate a nest hole in trees or even power poles. Watch those in your neighborhood and you might be surprised how many of them you see. Found throughout the Eastern U.S. they easily adapt to neighborhoods bordering woodland areas and are found in our area year round. In flight, their dipping motions will help you quickly point out their identification as a woodpecker.
