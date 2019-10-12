Special to the Highlands News-Sun
MURPHY, NC — Breast cancer awareness and celebrating survivors is what it’s all about for the non-profit organization known as Knotty Girl Loves, Inc. This is why, for the fourth year in a row, the organization hosted its Annual Knotty Girl Mountain Retreat for breast cancer survivors over Labor Day weekend in Murphy, North Carolina with survivors from Highlands County and the Orlando area.
“Because of the retreat, I have brand new survivor friends! Talking to other survivors has been the greatest gift … everyone’s story is different and we can learn so much from each other,” said Kim Ponder, a Knotty Girl Retreat guest and breast cancer survivor of three years.
The breast cancer survivors participated in activities that promoted wellness, teamwork and camaraderie. These activities included hiking, kayaking, horseback riding, art therapy, a fly fishing clinic, and encouraged the weekend theme of “Reconnect, Relax and Exhale.” Paired with the mountains, water, fresh air and soothing environment, the survivors headed home from the weekend feeling refreshed, centered and ready for the next step in their journey.
“Somebody once told me that being a breast cancer survivor is being in a club that no one wants to join, but has the best members. I was reminded of that during this retreat. Knotty Girl allows strangers to come together to share stories, experiences and have adventures, then leave as new sisters!,” said Judy Gerber, a breast cancer survivor of 12 years.
With her rope and knot body, Knotty Girl is a visual representation of what breast cancer can feel like … round and hard like a knot. Her mission is to educate on the importance of monthly breast self-checks.
Knowing how your body looks and feels will help to alert your health care provider with any changes you may notice between mammograms and annual wellness exams with your doctor. Early detection is the best prevention in the fight against breast cancer.
For the Fourth Annual Knotty Girl Mountain Retreat, breast cancer survivors included Kim Ponder, Judy Gerber, Karen Iafratto, Donna Bovard, Liz Baker and Barb Witt. The survivors were hosted at Knotty Girl founder Diana Albritton’s vacation home in the Smoky Mountains along with “staff” members: Kristy Harris, Knotty Girl graphic designer and social media coordinator; Cindy Jenkins and breast cancer survivor Yvette MacQueen.
With lodging covered, the Knotty Girl team was able to obtain sponsorships and donations to cover the remainder of the costs including travel, food and activities for all 10 ladies.
For more information about Knotty Girl and her mission, visit www.knottygirl.org as well as on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.
