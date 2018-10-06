MURPHY, NORTH CAROLINA — For the third year in a row, the non-profit organization known as Knotty Girl Loves Inc. hosted its annual Knotty Girl Mountain Retreat for breast cancer survivors over Labor Day weekend in Murphy, North Carolina with survivors from Highlands County and the Orlando area.
“I feel confident, assured and empowered! All of that has been possible because of (the women on this Retreat,” Kelleen Alleen, Knotty Girl Retreat guest and breast cancer survivor of four years, said.
With a weekend theme of “Reconnect, Relax and Exhale,” the breast cancer survivors and Knotty Girl team participated in activities such as zip lining, hiking, kayaking, art therapy and a fly fishing clinic that promoted wellness, teamwork and camaraderie. Paired with the mountains, water, fresh air and soothing environment the survivors finished up the weekend feeling refreshed, centered and ready for the next step in their journey.
“I’m so honored to have created memories that will last a lifetime. Who says good things can’t come out of cancer — without cancer I would not have gained good friends,” Jane Bayless, a one year breast cancer survivor, said.
With her rope and knot body, Knotty Girl is a visual representation of what breast cancer can feel like — round and hard like a knot. Her mission is to educate on the importance of monthly breast self-checks. Knowing how your body looks and feels will help to alert your health care provider with any changes you may notice between mammograms and annual wellness exams with your doctor. Early detection is the best prevention in the fight against breast cancer.
“There is not a spa on earth where I’ve been treated so special, so glorious, so spectacular than this Knotty Girl Retreat in the mountains,” Corine Fahlsing, a three year breast cancer survivor, said. “The attention to detail, the overwhelming support and love was something I will carry with me forever. I want every woman who has gone through the horrors of breast cancer to allow someone to take care of them like this and remember Joy and just breathe!”
“My very first birthday after the prognosis and ‘cures’ I was asked ‘how are you going to celebrate, what do you want?’ I said, ‘I’m not going to have birthdays anymore. Every day I wake up and take a breath is a celebration of life! I don’t need to celebrate one particular day…I celebrate them all,’” Teresa Vicker, a 16 year breast cancer survivor, said.
For the third annual Knotty Girl Mountain Retreat, breast cancer survivors from Lunch Club Wednesday — an all ladies networking club based in Sebring — and the leadership from the Orlando Warriors on Water — an all breast cancer survivor Dragon Boat paddling team — were invited to submit an application to attend.
The group of survivors included Bayless, Vicker, Fahlsing, Allen, Bobbie Christopher and Debbie Mayer. The survivors were hosted at Diana Albritton’s vacation home in the Smoky Mountains along with “staff” members Knotty Girl Graphic Designer and Social Media Coordinator Kristy Harris, Cindy Jenkins and breast cancer survivor Yvette MacQueen. With lodging covered, the Knotty Girl team was able to obtain sponsorships and donations to cover the remainder of the costs including travel, food and activities for all 10 women.
The Third Knotty Girl Mountain Retreat was sponsored by Walmart (Sebring, FL and Murphy, NC), Albritton Insurance Services, Folsom Construction Management, Heartland Triathlon, Kalos Services, Warriors on Water, Adventure from Home, Alan Jay Automotive Network, Gentle Foot Care Center, David E. Willey DMD PL, Kristy’s Kreatives, Kendra Scott, Whisker Wear, Coffee News, Wildwater, Lowe’s, Bella K’s Handmade Goods, The Daily Grind & Wine, Heartland Spring Water, Marketplace Antiques, Mary Kay with Cindy Maxon, Miller’s Central Air Inc., Parson’s Pub, Peace-Full Pieces Custom Jewelry, Peg’s Alterations, ShoeBooties Café, Serenity Mountain Gift Shop, Valley River Brewery, White Wolf Kayaking and Knotty Girl Friends & Family.
For more information about Knotty Girl and her mission, visit knottygirl.org as well as on social media at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.
