OKEECHOBEE — For the second year in a row, the breast cancer awareness nonprofit, Knotty Girl Loves, Inc., hosted a Clay Shoot at Quail Creek Plantation in Okeechobee, sponsored by McKibben Powersport of Lake Wales and Winter Haven. With her rope and knot body, Knotty Girl is a visual representation of what breast cancer can feel like…round and hard like a knot! Her mission is to educate on the importance of monthly breast self-checks for the early detection of breast cancer! Knowing how your body looks and feels will help you to alert your health care provider with any changes you may notice between mammograms and annual wellness exams with your doctor.
This family friendly event was designed to reach out to women and men of all ages to help promote the importance of breast health and breast cancer awareness.
“With one in eight woman and one in 1,000 men developing breast cancer, 40 percent of these reported self detection — the goal of Knotty Girl and her mission is to save lives through the early detection of breast cancer and have more breast cancer survivors. Yes — get your mammograms! Yes — get annual physicals at your doctors office! These things paired with monthly breast self-checks will help you to know your “normal” and be aware of any changes that may come up. I found my lump when other testing didn’t — the more ways we are keeping our breast health in check, the better.” — Diana Albritton, Knotty Girl Founder and Breast Cancer survivor of 17 years.
Following the Clay Shoot, attendees were invited to enjoy lunch (catered by Hartzell’s of Lake Placid), am awards presentation ceremony and a keynote speaker (sponsored by the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation) presented by Amanda Lucero, APRN. Lucero’s presentation focused on, “Do you WEAR pink or are you DOING pink?” and emphasized the importance of monthly breast self-checks, annual mammograms, and clinical breast exams in a doctor’s office. Lucero also mentioned that while it is great to wear pink to support breast cancer awareness, knowing your risk factors with breast cancer and genetics is also very importance in detecting breast cancer early.
During the awards presentation, the following winners were announced: Top Gun: Vernon Hinote; Top Team: Spray and Pray Guns & Ammo; Top First Responder Team: Highlands County Sheriff’s Office; Top Lady Score: Janie Howe; Pink Bird 50/50: Tim McGonegal and Gun Raffle: Kristy Yarbrough.
Funds from the Annual Clay Shoot will be used to continue the improvement and expansion of Knotty Girl’s already successful programs and events such as, social media marketing for a greater outreach, giving out marketing and promotional items including monthly self-check shower card reminders, updating the Knotty Girl eStore for easier access to merchandise, the Annual Knotty Girl Mountain Retreat for Breast Cancer Survivors, presenting to local high school students about breast health and traveling to different locations to set up an educational booth including, Bass Pro Shops and the Sebring Soda Festival.
“It’s not that more people are being diagnosed with breast cancer…it’s that we are finding and treating it earlier! Breast Cancer isn’t something that is going to go away but by educating our communities about what breast cancer awareness truly means there will be more survivors! So many women think that getting their mammogram is enough and so many men think that breast cancer has nothing to do with them. When the truth is, breast cancer doesn’t choose once a year to show up and men can get breast cancer too! It is important to get your annual mammograms AND do monthly self-checks.” — Kristy Harris, Knotty Girl Social Media Coordinator.
For more information about Knotty Girl, please visit www.knottygirl.org or follow them on social media by visiting Facebook and Instagram. Save the Date for the next Knotty Girl Clay Shoot – February 22, 2020 at Quail Creek Plantation in Okeechobee.
The Event Sponsors of the Second Annual Knotty Girl Clay Shoot included, McKibben Powersports of Lake Wales and Winter Have, David E. Willey, DMD, PL, Kalos Services, Inc., Whisker Wear, The Gun Rack and Heartland Living Magazine. Other Sponsors and Donors included, 1 Park Place Salon, Diana and Scotto Albritton Insurance Services, Bass Pro Shops of Fort Myers, The Blueberry Patch, The Blue Lagoon, Big T Tire, Chen Dental, Cang Tong, Caroline Maxcy Fox Photography, The Clay Crackers, Customized Wellness, LLC, Damsel in Defense, David E. Willey, DMD, PL, Encompass Massage, Gentle Foot Care Center,Chic Chick Boutique, Frames & Images, GK Environmental, Inc., Glades Electric, The Gun Rack, The Grubb Group at Morgan Stanley, Heartland Living Magazine, Highlands Sertoma Club, Hinkle Legal, Hobby Hill Florist, The Hopping Boutique, Island View Restaurant, Chief James Fansler, JayeBird, Kalos Services, Inc., Kole Massage Therapy at Serenity, Kristy’s Kreatives, Lake Placid Marina, Lowe’s of Sebring, Nascar, Matherne Construction of FL Scott & Cindy Maxon, McPhails Auto Sales, Miller’s Central Air, Quail Creek Plantation, Sebring International Raceway, Skin Care by Elle, Spray & Pray Guns and Ammo, Steve & Co, Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, Syren Guns, The Edgewater Hotel, Triangle Hardware, Urban Flatts, Vanity Hair Salon and Whisker Wear.
