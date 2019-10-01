Special to the Highlands News-Sun
SEBRING — Be on the lookout for things to look a little different on the Circle in Historic Downtown Sebring. For the month of October, the local nonprofit Knotty Girl Loves Inc. has received permission from the Sebring City Council and City Administrator Scott Noethlich to “Light the Circle Pink” as an initiative to bring breast cancer awareness to the community and the downtown area.
“We are really excited for this opportunity!,” said Knotty Girl Founder and breast cancer survivor of 17 years Diana Albritton. “We are one of only a handful of towns with downtown circles in Florida, but we will be the first to be lit up pink for breast cancer awareness month!”
Swapping out the traditionally white light bulbs on light posts within the Sebring Circle for pink ones had a unanimous vote “in favor” of the change at the September City Council meeting. Purchasing the light bulbs is the responsibility of Knotty Girl and done so with sponsorship by Living Water Services, Inc. The change is set to take place this week, and is being orchestrated by Director of Public Works Kenneth Fields.
Downtown businesses are encouraged to participate in the month-long campaign offering such things as discounts, specials, and/or feature products having to do with breast cancer awareness. Any business interested in getting involved should contact Kristy Harris at 863-464-1012. Additionally, anyone who wishes to wear pink and be a part of a group photo and short dedication ceremony in honor of those who have fought breast cancer should contact Harris. That event will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 in the Sebring Circle at the South Ridgewood Drive entrance.
“To coincide with our mission, we would like to offer our community yet another visual representation of breast cancer awareness. We invite not only Downtown Sebring, but our whole community to help Knotty Girl educate on the importance of the early detection of breast cancer,” Albritton said.
With her rope and knot body, Knotty Girl is a visual representation of what breast cancer can feel like ... round and hard like a knot! Her mission is to educate on the importance of monthly breast self-checks for the early detection of breast cancer. Knowing how your body looks and feels will help you to alert your health care provider with any changes you may notice between mammograms and annual wellness exams with your doctor.
For more information about Knotty Girl, her mission or Light the Circle Pink, visit knottygirl.org or email info@knottygirl.org.
