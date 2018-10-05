SEBRING — The Circle Theatre will be rocking Friday night as the Kollections band plays classic hits the whole family can enjoy. Starting at 7 p.m., the opening act, local musician Rick Webster, will pump some fun into Friday night.
Kollections plays an expansive range of musical styles, including rock, Motown, island, disco, ’70s to ’90s and hits from today. "They are a popular band that plays in central and southwest Florida," Scott Cochrell, manger of the Circle Theatre said.
"We had a blast with them last year," Carissa Marine, CEO for the Champion for Children Foundation, said. "We are thrilled to have them back at the Circle Theatre."
To purchase tickets, visit sunevents.com or stop by the Circle Theatre before 5 p.m. Tickets may also be purchased at the door. Prices range from $18 for general admission to $23 for reserved seating close to the stage.
"We have a great old-time rock 'n roll show and a beautiful venue," Cochrell said. "Come on out and join us."
The Circle Theatre partners with Sun Events to bring shows to the Circle Theatre the first Friday of every month. The only exception to this schedule is in December; the show featuring the J3 Vocal Band will be on Dec. 21 in order to avoid a conflict with the Christmas parade.
