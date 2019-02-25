I recently received a 16-foot flagpole and decided to put it in the center of our 2 ½-car-wide driveway.
Needing a hole cut in said driveway, I contacted Mike Mezie Concrete and Masonry. On a morning before going to the job he was working on, Mike rang our doorbell. After I showed him where I wanted it cut, he went to work. In no time I had a perfect 36-by-18-inch cut.
I asked Mike what I owed him ($25? $50? more?) and he asked me what I intended to fly on that pole. When I told him the good ol’ USA Stars and Stripes, he said to me, “in that case … there’s no charge.”
Everyday we hear the catch-phrase “Make America Great Again.” When ya’ deal with someone like Mike Mezie, I’d say we’re doin’ pretty darn good right now.
Howard B. Edick
Sebring
