The Highlands Hammock Ladies League played a couple rounds of golf recently. On Dec. 19th the ladies played LGA points with three flights.
In the first flight Beth Weiler claimed first place, Laura Imboden placed in second and Theresa Hahn rounded out the top three.
Flight two was won by Judy Trier, in second place was Marilyn Redenbarger and Tami Dunlap placed in third.
Hilda Waddell placed in first in the third flight, Sharon Reinhold claimed second and Jean Haig came in third.
Helene Tremblay made the most fairway hits.
Edith MacDonald won closest to pin.
On Dec. 26th the ladies played low net on selected holes with three flights.
The first flight was won by Imboden, Lorraine Northup placed in second and Ida Warner claimed third place.
In the second flight Redenbarger placed first, Shelba Fortier claimed second and Lee jagodzinski placed in third.
Haig placed in first in the third flight, Carol Troup claimed second and in third place was Glenda Conrad.
Shelba Fortier made the most fairway hits.
Warner was closest to the pin.
