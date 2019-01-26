The popular “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” University returns to the Gulf Coast March 23-24, 2019 for their saltwater fishing seminar weekend at Bass Pro Shops Fort Myers.
Perfect for women, men and teens who want to learn local fishing, this “No-Yelling School of Fishing” begins on the morning of Saturday, March 23. From 10 am to 4:30 pm are speakers on conservation, inshore/backcountry and kayak fishing, equipment usage and more, followed by a hands-on fishing skill practice for releasing, dehooking/conservation, knot tying, lure usage, fly, spin and net casting, fish fighting techniques and more. Speakers include Capt. Jon Fetter and Craig Timbes, with more local guides at the skill stations.
On Sunday, participants can opt to fish from flats charters, a group boat or from kayaks with guides and tackle provided, followed by fish filleting.
Featured on national network television and more, the series is supported by major partners including Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation, Take Me Fishing, Vamos a Pescar, Mercury, Magic Tilt trailers, Scout Boats, Seven Seas Yacht Sales, Power-Pole and Fish Florida. Largest Annual Sponsors are CCA Florida STAR, Freedom Boat Club, Treasure Cay Beach, Marina & Golf Resort, Sunrise Resort & Marina and Future Angler Foundation.
Registration of $79 Early Entry, $89 Regular includes instruction, use of equipment, hands-on training, fundraisers, gifts worth $20, Bass Pro Shops discount and door prizes. No equipment or experience is necessary. Sunday fishing is additional. Registration and information is on www.ladiesletsgofishing.com
Other 2019 LLGF events, with optional fishing except for the cooking class, include:
Feb. 9 South Florida Freshwater Seminar
March 23-24 Gulf Coast/Fort Myers Saltwater Weekend Seminar
April 11 Fort Lauderdale Fish Cooking Class
April 26-28 South Florida Saltwater Weekend Seminar
May 11 Palm Beach Surf Fishing Seminar
May 16-20 Treasure Cay Fishing/Island Hopping, Abaco, Bahamas
June 21-23 Keys Fishing Adventure Learning on the Water
Sep. 7-8 Tampa Inshore Seminar
Oct.18-20 Keys Saltwater Weekend Seminar About “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!”
The Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing Foundation (LLGF) is a nonprofit 501C3 organization dedicated to attracting women and families to fishing while encouraging conservation and responsible angling. Known as the “No-Yelling School of Fishing,” LLGF conducts weekend, immersion-based educational programs in multiple regions of Florida with classroom presentations, hands-on practice, networking and an option to fish from boats or land, depending on the venue. No equipment or experience is necessary. The organization also offers fishing experiences and international trips.Founded in 1997 by Betty Bauman of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, LLGF has over 8,000 graduates from around the country, representing the largest organization of its kind. The effort is supported by sponsors and donors. Both Bauman and the University series are known nationally in the fishing and marine industries. The organization has earned rave reviews from media including Inside Edition, The Early Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS, Good Morning America, Outdoor Life Network, USA Today, the Wall Street Journal, Southern Living and more. More details are on
