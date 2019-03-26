FORT MYERS - Women from various Florida regions united to learn fishing skills at the "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!" Gulf Coast University March 23-24 at Bass Pro Shops in Fort Myers.
With a full class, the University offered education, hands-on fishing activities and an optional fishing trip.
The “No Yelling School of Fishing” provided classroom presentations by Betty Bauman/Fishing Basis/Conservation, Capt. Rob Fussnecker/Best Times to Fish and Capt. Jon Fetter/Inshore Fishing. The curriculum included hands-on skill practice such as hook removal/release techniques, knot tying, fly casting, spin casting, live shrimp usage and net casting. The event concluded with a fundraiser.
Women came for many reasons, some to learn so they could take their children fishing, others to learn how to fish on their own boats, some to network with other women interested in fishing.
On Sunday, participants embarked on their chosen fishing adventures from boats where they caught or released snook, sheepshead, snapper, redfish, sea trout and other species.
Remaining 2019 LLGF events, with optional fishing except for the cooking class, include:
April 11 Fort Lauderdale Fish Cooking Class
April 26-28 South Florida Saltwater Weekend Seminar
May 11 Palm Beach Surf Fishing Seminar
May 16-20 Treasure Cay Fishing/Island Hopping, Abaco, Bahamas
June 21-23 Keys Fishing Adventure Learning on the Water
Sep. 7-8 Tampa Inshore Seminar
Oct.18-20 Keys Saltwater Weekend Seminar
International Adventures:
Cuba Excursions
Contact: Phone: (954) 475-9068; info@ladiesletsgofishing.com; www.ladiesletsgofishing.com, www.facebook.com/ladiesletsgofishing.
Ft. Myers University Fishing Report – Half Day, Sunday, March 24, 2019
It was a comfortable, picture perfect day. Every boat caught fish. “Caught” could signify either landing or releasing. All fish except for sheepshead were released.
Capt. Jon Fetter/Catching the Cure: Fishing with live shrimp, the ladies released forty ladyfish, a sea trout and a catfish.
Adventures in Paradise Group Boat: Fishing with live shrimp, six participants enjoyed being on the water and watching a nice pompano release.
Capt. Rob Fussnecker/Aqua Breeze Fishing Charters: Sheepshead were the catch of the day. Free-lining with mud crabs size of a quarter on 1/0 hook with 3 foot 20 lb. leaders, the ladies caught nine ranging from 14 to 16.25 inches and released numerous smaller ones. Robin Krueger, Parkland, FL released a 19 inch redfish.
Capt. Brian Lynch/Sea Shift: Fishing with live pilchards, Sara Reynolds, Fort Myers, FL released two snook of which one was keeper size. She also released a puffer fish. Diane McMahon, Pompano Beach, FL released a mangrove snapper. The gals learned techniques for retrieving rigs from mangroves and synchronized fishing in current with popping corks. .
Steve Johnson/Reel Happy – The Girls Gone Fishin’ Team released three redfish and a snapper. They practiced cast netting for bait and baiting their hooks. They experienced fishing with live bait (pin fish, white/green backs) free line drift, popper corks and light weights.
