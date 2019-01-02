SEBRING — Mary White never expected to be homeless, not after a lifetime spent serving others as a nurse.
Now, she’s trying not to become homeless, again. Two months ago, after spending four months homeless, she moved into a mobile home in a park near the Sebring Parkway. She also immediately became a haven for homeless looking for a place to either stay safe during the day or rest their heads at night.
Although she’s paid her rent and hasn’t had any disturbances, White has received an eviction notice from her landlord because of that.
Meanwhile, she currently has a couple of people staying between her house and the back fence line, with a tarp attached to her home serving as a weather-break.
She also has taken in a 9-week-old Chihuahua-fox terrier mix named “Princess White,” who sat on her lap Monday morning, chewing her braids.
“I’m not a bad person. I just try to be good to people,” White said. “I love people. Jesus loved people.”
Teen nurse
White started working as a nurse two years before graduating high school in 1979, she said. She worked at Highlands General Hospital, now Highlands Regional Medical Center, for 35 years and helped care individually for a couple with cancer.
She even took care of her husband until he died in 1999.
This year is her 40th high school class reunion, but she doesn’t think she’ll make it.
She worked as long as she could, but after smoking 30-40 years, she has lung disease. She coughs heavily and relies on an inhaler, but she doesn’t complain.
It’s worse first thing in the morning, however, having to clear overnight congestion.
“I don’t complain about my sickness. Sometimes I’m scared to go to sleep with this sickness like this,” White said. “Still, I’m ready to go when (God) calls me.”
She hopes he doesn’t anytime too soon: “I’ve still got a lot of work to do.”
Finding a place
Getting to the mobile home she has now was a difficult time, White said. She was living in a place off Sparta Road, but when she couldn’t pay rent there, she couldn’t afford to move into another place. She and her son slept in her car for a while, including behind a 24-hour laundromat on Lakeview Drive: Convenient access to a restroom, until the owner put up cameras and told them they couldn’t park there.
Her friend, Sandy Kooi, who lived on Arbuckle Creek Road, put them up, but then Kooi and her boyfriend ended up getting evicted for letting White sleep outside.
Kooi said there were problems with the landlady giving permission for White to stay, then rescinding it, as well as other communication and interaction problems. Kooi said those included such things as spying on the home and refusing to fix hurricane damage, but now she and White have left that situation.
Kooi said the Highlands County Coalition for the Homeless is now helping her.
Being a haven
Once White got her current home, people who knew her during her homeless time came to visit. Sometimes they’d need to store food they’d gotten from a kitchen.
“I know I’m not the savior of the world. If I could make one person feel better, that’s what I’ll do,” White said.
Sometimes they needed to use a bathroom or shower. Sometimes they wanted a place to sit during the day to avoid loitering, trespassing or panhandling charges.
Some are trying to avoid people who sell the drugs they are trying to avoid.
“Anyone comes with trouble, they have to go,” White said.
One night, after complaints from her neighbors, she had to send everyone away.
“That bothered me all night,” White said.
She said she’s had people steal from her, but she’s not worried about her possessions; they can be replaced. She just feels bad that she’s encountered more problems after trying to help people.
“The homeless feel a refuge here,” White said, weeping and twisting her braids. “They come here because I’ve got a place and know what it’s like to be homeless.”
One friend gave her a crock pot. She likes to use it to cook up pork and beans to give to anyone who’s hungry.
More needed
If she were to win the lottery, White said, she would want to buy the Santa Rosa, the historic hotel visible from her home, and fix it up to house battered women, the homeless and people recovering from drug addiction.
She’s applied for a room with Hope Haven, a homeless transition program operating out of the former Safari Inn on U.S. 27, on the other side of Lake Jackson, but they’re full.
Every place is doing what it can, but more is needed, White said.
“People are not caring about the homeless like they should,” White said. “I still try to be here for everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.