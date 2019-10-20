Special to the Highlands News-Sun
This home is located at 277 Cumquat Road NE. It is priced at $329,900 and is listed by Sue Clark with Lake and Land Realty of Highlands.
This canalfront home on Lake June has 225 feet of waterfront with a concrete seawall. It is located on a cul de sac and is on the corner of two intersecting canals, one being natural Catfish Creek.
Walk into this home with expansive views of the water and private island across the canal. The boat house has two electronic lifts, the gazebo building has a fish cleaning station and there is a 14-by-16-foot concrete storage shed.
This home is a spacious two-bedroom with a very large family room overlooking the beautiful backyard that has the boundary of these two canals. The attached 3-plus car garage is generator ready for a house generator and RV storage.
The home has been recently updated with granite counters in the kitchen and refinished cabinets. There is no lack of storage in the kitchen as it has plenty of cabinets and a breakfast bar.
The bathroom have new showers, counter tops and beautifully etched shower doors.
The floors in the bedroom are laminate and in the living room and dining room are porcelain tile.
The vaulted ceiling in the living area coupled with the spacious waterfront views outside give this home a true Florida feel.
Come see what all this home has to offer — you won’t be disappointed.
For more information, call Clark at 863-441-0969, email SueSellsLakePlacid@gmail.com or visit lakeandlandrealtyco.com. Ask about MLS 262858. MLS 269580
