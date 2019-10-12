By Highlands News-Sun staff report

The Lake June West Men’s League was in action on Wednesday and the first-place team, with a score of 47, consisted of Tony Notaro, Dennis Mathew and Tom Malloy. In second place, one stroke back with a 48, was the team of Doyan Eades, Larry Heath and Jack Clegg.

Mathew had closest-to-the-pin on No. 2 with a distance of 14-feet-2-inches, while Eadles had KP honors on No. 8 with a distance of 10-0.

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, the first-place team consisted of Tony Notaro, Larry Heath, Bill Fowler and Jack Clegg, with a score of 46. Placing second, with a score of 48, was the team of Ron Cobert, Jack Lorenz, Dennis Mathew and Tom Molloy. Lorenz had closest-to-the-pin on No. 2 (22-7), while Molloy had closest-to-the-pin on No. 8 (3-7).

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, the team of Tony Notaro, Mike Rogers, Jack Lorenz and Tom Molloy placed first with a solid score of 43 and they needed every good shot out there, as Doyan Eades, Ron Cobert, Dennis Mathew and Bill Fowler were second with a 44.

Molloy had KP on No. 2 (5-2) and Fowler had closest-to-the-pin on No. 4 (24-7).

