Highlands County teams are hanging tough in the Dixie Youth Softball State Tournaments in Belleview.
In the Angels Traditional division, Sebring remains undefeated, while Lake Placid continued their winning streak in Ponytails X-Play.
Unfortunately the Lake Placid Belles team was eliminated Saturday night by Belleview.
Sebring had a bye on Sunday and will play today in the Championship game against the winner of the game between Blountstown and Belleview.
Today’s Angels Traditional Championship game will start at 9:30 a.m.
In Ponytails X-Play, Lake Placid played a doubleheader on Saturday.
First West Pasco and Lake Placid went head-to-head. Lake Placid edged West Pasco by a final score of 4-1.
Lake Placid then dominated against Paxton Saturday night in their second game of the day. In the first inning, they scored an impressive 14 runs.
Lake Placid plated 7 runs in the second inning and 6 additional runs were scored in the third inning. Lake Placid blasted Paxton by a final score of 27-0.
The Lake Placid Ponytails X-Play played Paxton on Sunday and came away with a 10-0 victory.
The dominating win moved Lake Placid into today’s Ponytails X-Play State Championship game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.