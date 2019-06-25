LAKE PLACID – The Dixie Youth Softball District Tournament wrapped up on Sunday at the Lake June ball fields. Sebring and Lake Placid battled each other in the the sweltering heat in the Belles (ages 13-15) championship game.
Lake Placid pulled ahead and held off Sebring by a score of 14-4 to seal their spot in the Dixie Belles State Tournament.
“The girls were fired up and they really wanted to shut this down early,” said Lake Placid Coach Paul Canevari. “They never gave up and fought to the end. They did what they had to do. The bats were hot and the pitching was good. Kaylee Mitchell has been out for three weeks with an ankle injury so this was her first time back on the mound and she did excellent. I am extremely proud of these young ladies. They work hard, they don’t give me attitude and everything they do they give me 110 percent.”
In the top of the first, Sebring’s Abigail Peralta grounded to right for a single, took second on a passed ball and stole third. Carmen Stone knocked a grounder up the middle plating Peralta for an RBI giving the Blue Streaks a 1-0 lead.
Lake Placid answered in the bottom of the first. Aziyia Patterson drew a walk and stole second, Caidence Lingenfleter walked and Jenna Gutierrez knocked in Patterson to tie the game at 1.
Lake Placid tacked on a run in the second inning as Lilly Canevari walked, advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches and Trinity Dailey drew a walk and stole second. When Sebring’s catcher threw down to second in attempt to pick off Daily, Canevari raced home to make it 2-1.
In the bottom of the third Lake Placid escalated it’s lead. Patterson drew a walk and Lingenfleter drilled the ball deep into left field for a triple plating Patterson. Gutierrez drew a walk and immediately took off for second while no one was looking, the catcher threw down to second but overthrew the base allowing Lingenfleter and Gutierrez to score.
Dalilia Oliveros singled, went to second when first was overthrown, stole third and scored on a ground out. Dailey rocketed the ball to the left field fence for a double and was brought home on a bases-loaded walk giving Lake Placid a 7-1 lead.
Top of the fourth Sebring chopped at the deficit. With runners in scoring position, Mia Cool grounded down the third-base line for a double driving home Jewelissa Delgado and Stone for a two-run RBI cutting the deficit to 7-3.
Lake Placid answered in the bottom of the fourth. Madisyn Garduno and Patterson each drew walks. Sebring’s catcher threw down to second in attempt to pick off Garduno but overthrew the ball allowing Garduno to score and Patterson to land on third on the error. Gutierrez drilled the ball into the right-centerfield gap plating Patterson. Canevari doubled driving home another run to make it 10-3.
Sebring scored a run in the top of the fifth as Chasity Green hit a liner to second that bounced off the glove of Lake Placid’s second baseman. Abigail Peralta knocked a fly into left field for a triple driving home Green for an RBI bringing the score to 10-4.
Lake Placid had runners in scoring position in the bottom of the fifth. Taylor Pollard drove in a run and Kaylee Mitchell scored on a Garduno base hit for a 12-4 lead.
Lake Placid scored in the sixth as Mackenzee Rogers hit a sacrifice grounder driving in Lingenfleter and Canevari scored Gutierrez to make it 14-4. The game was called because of the mercy rule.
“It was a good game,” said Sebring coach Grady Laird. ”We held them at the beginning but Lake Placid played better. It was a good game all around and I am proud of the girls. They have several more years to learn and get better. Hopefully next year we will be the ones going to state. The girls will work over the summer to fix some mistakes we made and we hope to come back stronger next year. I am very proud of them. They came together and did good. They didn’t give up and held their head high.”
The Lake Placid Belles will be headed to the Dixie Youth Softball State Championship in Belleview.
“We have three weeks to get ready for state,” coach Canevari. “We will practice and I have a pitching and hitting coaches coming in to work with them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.