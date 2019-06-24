LAKE PLACID – In Saturday’s Dixie Youth Softball Ponytails X-Play district tournament, Lake Placid knocked off Sebring by a final score of 17-0 at the Lake June ball fields.
Lake Placid also beat Okeechobee by a score of 20-1 earlier in the day. The wins moved Lake Placid into the district championship game.
“It was a good game,” said Lake Placid Coach Derek Davis. “The girls played well, Kaedince Ruelas pitched well and we hit the ball. They are doing a great job and doing really well so far. They have been playing a lot of ball, the girls are battle tested and ready.”
Lake Placid’s pitcher, Kaedince Ruelas, led the Green Dragons to victory by pitching a no-hitter. Ruelas struck out an impressive 10 out of 12 batters. Sebring’s Amber Young pitched three and a half innings for Sebring.
Lake Placid took the lead against Sebring in the first inning as Layla Davis bunted and first was overthrown allowing Emily Tharp and Allie Oliveros to score. Natalie Velozo was hit by a pitch and Kayla Oliveros drew a walk to load the bases. Jillian Garduno drew a walk plating Davis. Amarian Tannin singled into left field scoring Velozo and Oliveros.
Lake Placid once again loaded the bases and Garduno scored on a walk. Zoey Young singled driving home Ruelas to make it 7-0.
The Green Dragons increased their lead in the second inning as Velozo singled and moved to second on a wild pitch and Oliveros ripped an RBI double to left field. Tannin smacked a base hit plating Velozo Oliveros for a to make it 9-0.
Lake Placid went back to work in the third inning as Giselle Carpenter drew a walk and Hannah Holmes rocketed the ball into left field for a triple. Micaela Carlini-Smith was hit by a pitch, Tharp doubled home Holmes and Oliveros singled. Carlini-Smith and Tharp each scored on passed balls and Velozo singled to score Davis. Ruelas plated Garduno to make it 17-0.
Sebring was unable to get the bats going and Lake Placid got the shutout to earn a spot in the Dixie Ponytail X-Play Championship game against Okeechobee.
“I wanted to win so we could continue to play but we did not show up,” said Sebring Coach Javier Del Sol. “We made a couple of errors that cost us. Lake Placid really showed up today and had their bats going. We didn’t have that. A lot of these girls this is their first year playing and I hope these young ladies stick with it and keep playing. This is the end of the line for us but we hope the other teams from Sebring can make it to state.”
The Lake June ball fields were busy Saturday with several tournament’s taking place.
In the Belles division (ages 13-15), Lake Placid dominated against Wahneta by a final score of 17-3. Sebring narrowly edged Wahneta 12-11. Sebring faced Lake Placid in the Belles District Championship on Sunday.
In the Angels group (9-10), Sebring defeated Wahneta 19-2 to become Dixie Softball District Champions.
