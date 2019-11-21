LAKE PLACID — The start of any high school season is an exciting time. Parents, players, and coaches look forward to the new beginning. As a first-year coach, there is always the anticipation of getting that first win under your belt. Coach Lindsey McCabe was able to obtain that first win last Thursday night against the DeSoto Bulldogs with a final score of 4-2.
“First win under our belts,” stated Coach McCabe. “Second game, first win. I think that the first goal is what set the fire under us. We needed to look forward to something. We got lucky with that first goal. It gave them a feeling of winning.”
The scoring got started at the 20:40 mark in the first half. Lake Placid’s Zuleima Barajas hit the back of the net to put the Green Dragons up 1-0. That score would hold until halftime.
The second half, both teams seemed to find their stride. At the 37:43 mark, Azusena Balderas scored to give Lake Placid a comfortable 2-0 lead.
Balderas kicked from 40-yards out for her second goal of the night increasing the Green Dragons lead to 3-0.
DeSoto found their groove when Abril Ramirez put the Bulldogs on the board to narrow the deficit to 3-1 with 24:15 left in the game.
Balderas got her third goal of the game at the 15:30 mark. Her hat trick was the first of her career.
“It makes me feel satisfied mostly because I never did that before,” said Balderas. “That was my first time.”
Less than a minute later, Desoto’s Cassandra Valdorinos would get the Bulldogs back in the scoring column cutting the deficit to 4-2. Lake Placid held on to take their first victory of the season.
“Balderas is a key player in our center-mid position along with Edith Cortes,” said McCabe. “Goalie Waldina Flores had one heck of a game in goal tonight, and if she wasn’t in goal, I can’t say that would have been the score.”
The Green Dragon girls traveled to Labelle Tuesday night. Lake Placid came away with a tough 4-2 loss.
The Labelle Cowgirls took a commanding 3-0 lead in the first half. Reese Oliver netted two goals, and Jocelyn Ruiz contributed a goal for the Cowgirls. The Green Dragons struggled to communicate and keep a body on the Labelle players.
The second half saw Yesenia Ramirez score the first Lake Placid goal of the night cutting the deficit to 3-1.
One minute later, with a great through ball from Eddith Cortes and Juana Gonzalez who found the back of the net making the score 3-2 drawing the Green Dragons closer.
Lake Placid fouled Labelle in the box and a Reese Oliver penalty kick made it 4-2. This was Oliver’s third goal of the game.
“Waldina Flores saved us on more than one occasion,” McCabe said. “The LaBelle girls were great at shooting and could score from anywhere on the field. Waldina saved numerous goals with quick reactions and being able to get most anything out of the air. I am extremely proud of the way the girls played the second half. We still have players playing new positions and we have great leaders on the field helping each other out.”
The Green Dragons (1-2) play Okeechobee (2-1) tonight at 7:30 p.m. Lake Placid is looking to even their season record. Coach McCabe will have her girls ready for battle against the Brahmans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.