The Lake Placid Garden Club would like to take this opportunity to “thank” everyone who helped us with our floral arrangement competition at the Caladium Festival held in Lake Placid in July 2019:

Bates & Sons for caladiums and prize awards; Happiness Farms for purchasing prize ribbons; Mid-Florida Credit Union for the use of the meeting room; Julie Gardner, our energetic chairperson; many Lake Placid Garden Club volunteers; heartfelt thanks to the competition judges; special thanks to those who entered arrangements, and all voters who helped vote for the “people’s choice” award.

Please plan to participate and attend next year’s event.

Also, the Lake Placid Garden Club would like to invite one and all to come to our monthly meeting and lunch September through May. Our meetings will be held at First Presbyterian Church in the Friendship Room at 118 N. Oak Ave., Lake Placid. The meeting begins at 12 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month. Come and enjoy our friendship, flora and fun.

For more information, contact Paula Fabik, co-president, at 863-835-2419 or Sherry Bowie, co-president, at 770-605-0277.

Sandy Otway

Publicity Chair

Lake Placid Garden Club

