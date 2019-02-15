LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid residents and tourists will soon have another beautiful mural to admire and photograph in the “Town of Murals.”
Last Saturday [Feb. 9], well-known freelance artist Keith Goodson, 47, started laying out the design of a 60-foot masterpiece on the west wall of the Lake Placid Memorial Library.
By Monday morning, the image of a small girl emerged from the background. There will be many more characters taking shape over the next month of Goodson’s artistry. Included will be two long-time librarians. One will be reading to a child, while the other will be showing an older gentleman how to use the computer.
This yet-to-be-named mural will be the 48th one overall in the small town of Lake Placid. Goodson has painted 21 of them. He also is responsible for touching up and resealing at least three existing murals a year, going back to 1994.
Goodson is a native of Avon Park, having graduated from Avon Park High School and then South Florida Community College. He always enjoyed drawing and painting in school, where he entered many of his fine art works and portraits in shows.
After school, Goodson began doing movie sets. Today, he regularly does work for Universal Studios, Sea World, and all around the country. Currently, he, his wife, and their three children live in the Lake Alfred area near Winter Haven, but he finds himself in Lake Placid quite often.
While the many murals in Lake Placid attract attention for the town, no tax dollars, no beautification dollars, and no town funds are used to pay for them or their upkeep. The money is raised by the Mural Society, civic groups, and community events.
So, if you’re driving around the DeVane Park circle and go past the library, stop and admire Goodson, perched on a crane, morphing out his latest work of art. After it’s completed, a dedication ceremony will be announced, along with the identity of the characters on the mural.
