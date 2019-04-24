Children are really loving the 13th installment in the “Dork Diaries” series by Rachel Renee Russell. In “Tales from a Not-So-Happy Birthday,” “Nikki and her BFF’s Chloe and Zoey have been planning a birthday party of epic proportions! There’s just one problem — Nikki’s mom says no way to the budget they need to make it happen. Nikki’s ready to call the whole thing off, but some surprising twists might take that decision out of her hands, and help comes from the person Nikki would least expect. One way or another, this will be a birthday that Nikki will never forget!”
A classic series comes in second, with Lemony Snicket’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” There are 13 books in the series, the first of which inspired the movie of the same name. “I’m sorry to say that the book you are holding in your hands is extremely unpleasant. It tells an unhappy tale about three very unlucky children. Even though they are charming and clever, the Baudelaire siblings lead lives filled with misery and woe. From the very first page of this book when the children are at the beach and receive terrible news, continuing on through the entire story, disaster lurks at their heels. One might say they are magnets for misfortune.”
Megan McDonald is another name that is sure to be familiar to most parents. With her “Judy Moody” and “Stink” series, among others, McDonald has been making a name for herself in children’s fiction since the late ‘90s. “Everyone knows that Judy Moody has a mood for every occasion.” Usually a bad one. In “Judy Moody Goes to College,” Judy Moody is in once again in a mood. “The substitute teacher in Class 3T thinks Judy’s math skills need improving. So Judy has to start meeting with a math tutor. Does this mean flashcards? Does this mean baby games? Does this mean school on weekends? But when Judy meets her tutor — a sick-awesome college student with an uber-funky sense of style — and gets a glimpse of college life, Judy’s bad math-i-tude turns into a radical glad-i-tude.”
Mary Pope Osborne is perhaps best well known for her “Magic Tree House” series of books with which several generations are now familiar. In “Dragon of the Red Dawn,” “Merlin the magician will not eat or sleep or speak to anyone in Camelot. What can be done? The enchantress Morgan knows who to ask for help: young Jack and Annie of Frog Creek, Pennsylvania! The brother-and-sister team quickly head off in the magic tree house on another magical and historical adventure.”
Of course, no list of children’s books would be complete without the quintessential R. L. Stine (at least for this ‘90s child). “Beware of the Purple Peanut Butter,” the sixth installment in the “Give Yourself Goosebumps” series was originally published in 1991 and is still going strong today.
Children’s books are expensive, which is why we invite you to pinch your pennies at your local library — save those funds for summer fun and provide for your children at the same time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.