LAKE PLACID — A Lake Placid police officer was dispatched to Family Dollar in regards to a suspicious person, and he allegedly discovered illegal drugs in the man’s possession.
Andrew Corry McMahon, a 26-year-old Lake Placid resident also known by the street name Jit, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 26. McMahon was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
When the police officer investigated the scene at the Family Dollar, he allegedly discovered a substance he suspected to be marijuana folded inside of a dollar bill and a plastic bag, which contained a white powdery substance that the officer suspected was methamphetamine.
