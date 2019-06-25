LAKE PLACID – The sizzling summer heat did not slow down the Lake Placid Ponytails X-Play team when they faced Okeechobee in the Dixie Youth Softball District Championship game on Sunday at Lake June ball fields.
Lake Placid overwhelmed Okeechobee by a score of 13-2 to claim a spot in the State Tournament in Belleview.
“It was a close game at first and our girls could have gotten down on themselves,” said Lake Placid Coach Derek Davis. “They fought back, played like champs and won the championship. They never gave up and didn’t let the heat get to their brain. They believed in what they were doing and did what they had to do to get ahead.”
In the top of the first inning, Lake Placid claimed the lead as Layla Davis walked, Natalie Velozo tripled, Jillian Garduno laced an RBI single and eventually scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.
Okeechobee narrowed its deficit in the bottom of the frame as Alyssa Madrigal and Tiyanni Anderson scored on base hits to pull them within 3-2.
Lake Placid extended its lead in the fourth inning as Kayla Oliveros drilled the ball for a triple, Garduno drove in Oliveros with a single, Garduno stole second and raced home on a double by Amariah Tannin to make it 5-2.
Lake Placid put the game away in the top of the fifth inning. Hannah Holmes, Tharp, Allie Oliveros, Davis, Velozo K. Oliveros, Garduno and Tannin each scored on base hits to make it 13-2.
Okeechobee went down in the bottom of the inning and the game was called because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Emily Tharp pitched all five innings for Lake Placid. Tharp battled the heat, did not give up and led her team to victory from the mound. She caught three batters looking, only walked two and allowed only two runs.
“We fought back from a close game,” said Tharp. “We came in knowing we won last time we played them and that they were going to be fighting their hardest. I am very excited to be headed to state and Okeechobee is always a tough team to beat. I felt good on the mound and my arm felt great. We are going to practice hard for state.”
Sebring was dominant at the plate and in the field in clinching a spot in the state tournament.
“We had some really good hits and had baserunners in the right place at the right time,” Davis said. “They stayed in the whole time. I am super proud of these young ladies. We are going into our fifth year of doing this and I think this year our hard work has paid off. We have proved our point. We are going to practice and get ready for state.”
