LAKE PLACID – The Dixie Youth Softball District tournaments kicked off Friday night at the Lake June ball fields.
Lake Placid faced Sebring in the Belles (ages 13-15) tournament.
The Green Dragons jumped into the lead early and were able to win by a mercy-rule score of 13-3.
“The girls came out and did what they needed to do,” said Lake Placid Coach Carl Canevari. “They played well. We practice every day and we practice hard. We practiced four and a half hours last night. I have the best group of girls and they love this game. I am super proud of them. I told them I would take them to dinner because they ‘run ruled’ them. They expect themselves to win the championship and take care of business every single game. They hold themselves accountable and would be disappointed with anything less. Our pitching was excellent and I have three more pitchers just like Dalilia Oliverios.”
Lake Placid struck in the bottom of the first inning when Mack Rogers stepped to the plate and belted the ball into right field driving home both Aziyia Patterson and Caidence Lingenfleter for a two-run RBI single. Lilly Canevari reached base and Trinity Dailey singled to right field driving home Rogers. Canevari took third on a passed ball and was driven home by Kaylee Mitchell for a 4-0 lead.
Lake Placid expanded its lead in the second. Jasmine White sent a liner to center and moved to second on a passed ball. Madisyn Garduno reached on an error and Patterson bunted plating White. Garduno and Patterson both scored on Sebring errors to make it 7-0.
Sebring narrowed the deficit in the top of the fourth. Abigail Peralta sent a rope into left field for a single, stole second and third and scored on a ground out by Annjalee Johnson to make it 7-1.
Lake Placid answered in the bottom of the frame as Garduno doubled in Mitchell and White to go up 9-1.
Sebring chopped at the deficit in the top of the fifth. The Blue Streaks had runners in scoring position when Chasity Green grounded out to second driving home Alexis Peralta and Kaylee Tary singled in Mia Cool to trim its deficit to 9-3.
Lake Placid put the game away in the bottom of the inning as Canevari reached base, Dailey doubled, Dalilia Oliverios drew a walk to load the bases and Mitchell drilled a double down the right-field line plating Canevari and Dailey.
White drew a walk to once again load the bases, Garduno drew a walk scoring Oliverios and Mitchell raced home on a wild pitch to make it 13-3 to put the 10-run mercy rule in effect.
“It was an interesting game,” said Sebring Coach Grady Laird. “The bats were not there today and Lake Placid has good bats. Our pitching was excellent but it did not go our way today. I want these girls to play hard and have fun. Winning and losing doesn’t matter, the point is to have fun.”
There was a lot of other action going on at the Lake June ball fields in other age groups.
The Angels Trad (ages 9-10) game between Sebring and Wahneta was won by the Blue Streaks by a 14-2 final score.
In the Ponytails X-Play (11-12), Sebring fell short to Okeechobee by a final score of 12-2.
