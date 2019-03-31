With the championship no longer in doubt, Lake Placid senior softball finished its schedule and topped off the proceedings with its annual end of year picnic.
In Monday’s action, the Biblical prophecy that “the last shall be first” came to fruition as the three bottom teams dispatched the league leaders.
Lake Placid Marine dumped league champion Central Security 19-11. Bill Todd (triple), John Kloet, and Richard Rivera Ortiz (two doubles) led the way with four hits each, while Ken Elston slammed two triples. Duane Wilson homered and pitcher Ron Lewis (double) had four hits for The Securitymen.
Seminole Tire upended co-runnerup 863 Bar & Grill 14-7. Dan Rasmussen (three doubles) and Larry Laux (triple) had four hits apiece for The ‘Noles. Brian Heaphy went deep in the win. Dick Cook (double), Chet Johnson, and Don Cunningham had three hit days for The 863s.
Miller Air cooled co-runnerup Conley Insurance by a 15-12 count. Winning hurler Victor Rodriguez tallied four hits. Paul Brand (two doubles) and Ed Engler (triple) helped with three-hit games. Ron Kilburn (double) and Ellis Howard formed The Four-Hit Club for Conley.
In Wednesday’s season finale, Central Security (17-6) bested Seminole Tire (10-13) 17-10. Duane Wilson (double, triple) and Lee Maule had four hits each, while Richard Rucker (double, triple) and owner Dana Hurlbut (double) were right behind with three hits apiece. For The ‘Noles, Jeff Stanley launched two triples and Tom Ashley paced a quartet of hitters with three hit days.
863 Bar & Grille (14-9) squeezed by Miller Air (6-17) 9-7. Bill Scrase’s four hits paced The Barflys, but it was Don Cunningham’s homer that put the 863s ahead for good. Gary Tankersley chipped in with three hits.
Conley Insurance (14-9) beat Lake Placid Marine (8-15) 23-17. Ron Kilburn (double) had five hits for Conley, and was followed on the Hit Parade by Ellis Howard (double, triple), “Wild Bill” DeStefano (triple), and Will Ramsey (double) with four hits each.
Bill Gallagher slugged a grand slam homer for The Mariners and got support from Bill Todd, Ron Gary (double), Ken Elston, and John Kloet (double) with four hit games.
Following the games, the players, spouses, and fans chowed down with meats provided by the league. Players furnished side dishes and desserts.
Central Security hoisted the league championship trophy and received T-shirts to commemorate their accomplishment. League President Cliff Bluml thanked all who helped make the season a success, win or lose. At the top of the list were the team sponsors.
Also getting a tip of the cap were the officers Cliff, Tom, and Dana; scorekeepers Jodi, Jerry, Jean, Peggy, Sue, and Bobby; umpires Don, Tom, and Jim; Mark Pinson at The Highlands News-Sun, managers Elston, Pete, Mitch, Paul, Darrel, and Doug; and the groundskeepers at the HCSC.
A special thanks goes out to the tireless efforts by Jodi Bluml in running the league website and countless other activities that make her the league MVP. For further league information, please visit lpsoftball.com. Summer practice information is included. See you in 2020!
