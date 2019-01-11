Lake Placid Senior Softball opened its 27th season with a full round of games at the Highlands County Sports Complex.
Games are played on Monday’s and Wednesday’s at 11 a.m. for guys 60 and over. Six teams will compete for the championship trophy to be presented at the end of March.
In Monday’s action, Central Security knocked off Conley Insurance in a 28-26 squeaker. Pacing The Securitymen with five hits each were Jim Radcliff, Manager Elston Hedges, and owner Dana Hurlbut. No stats were available for the Conley team.
Seminole Tire rolled to an easy 21-6 win over defending champion Miller Air. Dan Rasmussen homered for the winners, with Paul Marcellus (double) and Gary Vizioli joining him in The Four-Hit Club. Ed Engler (double) and Manager Darrel Richards had four hits each for Miller.
Lake Placid Marine emerged victorious in a tight 19-18 triumph over 863 Bar & Grill. Bill Gallagher and Ron Melia homered for the Mariners, with Ted Griffith and Ken Elston chipping in with four hits apiece.
Chet Johnson (two doubles) stroked five hits for the 863s. Don Cunningham and Dick Cook (three doubles) added four hits each.
On Wednesday, Central Security (2-0) remained unbeaten by disposing of Lake Placid Marine (1-1) 19-5. “Tight defense won the day for us” observed Manager Elston Hedges postgame.
863 Bar & Grill (1-1) defeated Seminole Tire (1-1) 13-9. Dick Cook and Bill Scrase (double) tallied four hits apiece, with Cook going deep in the win. Dan Rasmussen homered again for The ‘Noles.
Conley Insurance (1-1) cruised to a 13-7 win over Miller Air (0-2). Tom Trapman ripped four hits, Ron Kilburn homered, and Ellis Howard turned in a couple of sparkling plays on defense for Conley. Norm Grubbs (double) and Darrel Richards had four hits each for Miller.
For further league information, please visit lpsoftball.com.
