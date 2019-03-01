With one month to go, Central Security and Conley Insurance remain in a dead heat for bragging rights in Lake Placid Senior Softball.
In Monday action, Central Security squandered an eleven run lead to Miller Air, yet managed to pull out a 21-20 win in their last at bat.
Ageless Doran Quigg drove in the tying and lead runs, then Tom Waters’ clutch outfield catch snuffed out a final Airmen rally. Waters had four hits, Richard Rucker slammed a triple and long homer, and Ross Anderson led a six pack of Securitymen with three-hit games. Norm Grubbs (three doubles) and Cisco Hernandez (two doubles) notched four hits apiece for Miller Air.
863 Bar & Grill dumped Conley Insurance into a first place tie with a tight 9-8 triumph. Gary Tankersley, Dick Cook (double), and Bob Fox recorded three hits each for The Barmen. Ellis Howard (double, triple), Ron Kilburn (triple), and Will Ramsey (triple) formed the Three-Hit Club for Conley.
Lake Placid Marine defeated Seminole Tire 19-15. Bill Gallagher, Richard Rivera Ortiz, Ken Elston, and Ron Gary had three hit days for The Mariners.
Paul Marcellus (two doubles, triple) had four hits for The ‘Noles and got support from Jeff Stanley (double) and Larry Laux with three hits apiece.
On Wednesday, Central Security (11-3) won another nail biter when Richard Rucker’s walk-off hit plated the tying and winning runs in extra innings to down 863 Bar & Grill (7-7) 20-19.
Rucker (triple), Jim Radcliff (two doubles), owner Dana Hurlbut, and Lee Maule formed The Four Hit Club for The Securitymen.
“Jersey Boy” Don Cunningham, Bill Martin (double, homer), and Cliff Bluml (double) tallied five hits each for The 863s.
Conley Insurance (11-3) kept pace with The Securitymen by upending Seminole Tire (5-9) 19-13.
Sluggers Ellis Howard (double, homer) and Ron Kilburn (two doubles) did most of the damage for Conley with four hits apiece. Larry Laux had five hits for The ‘Noles. Jeff Stanley (two doubles) and Pat Lowe recorded four hits each.
Miller Air (4-10) scored early and often for a 26-19 win over Lake Placid Marine (4-10). Cisco Hernandez (triple) and Ed Engler both had five hit days for Miller. Norm Grubbs slammed a grand slam home run late to put the game out of reach. Bill Gallagher (triple) and Manager Paul Stephenson had four hits apiece for The Mariners.
For further league information, please visit lpsoftball.com.
