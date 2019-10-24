By JIM TAYLOR
Correspondent
SEBRING — The Lake Placid Green Dragons entered four teams into the Mid Florida Football and Cheerleading Conference (MFFCC) District 6 playoffs, with two getting a first-round bye and two taking care of business on Sunday to meet up with them in the second round.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons Flag team barely escaped with the victory over Sebring, giving up 13-8 lead late in the game to fall behind to the Blue Streaks 15-13 with less than a minute to play.
Dayshawn Robertson pulled out the win for the Green Dragons with an incredible run through the Sebring defense before shooting out to the right side for 45 yards and a touchdown to beat Sebring by four, 19-15, to advance to the second round.
The Lake Placid Senior team crushed the Avon Park Red Devils, 41-0, to advance to the second round.
It took a while for the scoring to get started, but once the dam broke, the Red Devils were unable to stop the Green Dragons.
Amar Gayle posted the first score of the game with a 5-yard run late in the first quarter to put the Green Dragons up 6-0.
Lake Placid scored three times in the second quarter. First on a 10-yard run by Charles Curry III up the middle to make the score 14-0.
After Ketwan Starkey recovered an Avon Park fumble on the Red Devils 12-yard line, Amani Allen quickly converted the turnover into a touchdown with a 12-yard touchdown run to give Lake Placid a 20-0 lead.
Lake Placid took a 27-0 halftime lead after Armez More returned a partially blocked punt 25 yards for the touchdown.
Touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter, a 60-yard run by Deonte’ Chisolm in the third and Lazavion Brown capped off the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to make the final score 41-0.
All four Lake Placid teams will not have far to travel to play in the next round Lake Placid will be hosting the second round of the playoffs on October 26, games starting at 9 a.m.
