The Lake Placid Ponytails X-Play softball team doesn’t know what it’s like to lose after cruising through the Dixie Youth Ponytails X-Play State Tournament in Belleview.
The Lake Placid girls (ages 11-12) finished off their domination of the Ponytails X-Play State Tournament by blanking West Pasco by a score of 9-0 on Monday to win the State Championship and a berth in the Ponytails X-Play World Series in Texas.
“I’m awful proud of all the girls,” said Lake Placid Ponytails X-Play head coach Derek Davis. “These girls work hard and they know how to play ball. We went undefeated in the district tournament and unbeaten in the state tournament which is pretty impressive. We only gave up one run in the state tournament. The girls have put in the work and deserve the opportunity to play in the Ponytails X-Play World Series. We’re looking forward to going to Texas and doing our best.”
Lake Placid opened play on Saturday in the Dixie Youth Ponytails X-Play State Tournament with a 4-1 win over West Pasco.
Lake Placid then hammered Paxton Saturday night in their second game of the day. In the first inning, they scored an impressive 14 runs. Seven more runs in the second inning and six additional runs were scored in the third inning. Lake Placid blasted Paxton by a final score of 27-0.
The Lake Placid Ponytails X-Play played Paxton on Sunday and came away with a 10-0 victory to earn a spot in Monday’s State Championship game.
Lake Placid wasted no time taking the lead with a seven-run outburst in the first inning against West Pasco.
“The girls came out swinging and put the ball in play,” coach Davis said. “We knew what we needed to do and went out and got the job done.”
Lake Placid tacked on a couple of insurance runs to take a commanding lead over West Pasco.
That was more than enough offense for starting and winning pitcher Kaedince Ruelas who hurled five scoreless innings.
“Kaedince was great,” said Davis. “She didn’t have a run scored on her the entire tournament and we played solid defense behind her.”
Lake Placid will now practice and prepare for the trip to Texas to play in the Dixie Youth Ponytails X-Play World Series which runs Aug. 2-8.
“The girls showed up at state and the way we played is not unexpected,” said Davis. “This group of girls has been together for several years and they are all world in my book. We’re going to practice and get ready to compete in the World Series. We’re going to give it a run and do our best because we know the best ball is played in Florida.”
The team is raising money for the trip. If you would like to donate here are two contact numbers. Claudia Tharp at 863-840-2759 or Erin Holmes at 863-441-1905.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.