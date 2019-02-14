SEBRING — A Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop in Lake Placid and reportedly found illegal drugs in the woman’s possession.
Victoria Ann Stewart, 53, of Lake Placid was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8. Stewart was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one count of possession of drug equipment.
When the deputy stopped Stewart’s car on East Interlake Boulevard, he finished the traffic stop and then asked her if she had any illegal substance in the vehicle, the arrest report states. The deputy also requested permission to search the vehicle and her purse, because she allegedly kept reaching into it.
The deputy reportedly found an unreadable prescription bottle that contained 110 small, yellow pills that he identified as Diazepam 5 mg. He also allegedly found one round, yellow pill that appeared to be oxymorphone 40 mg.
To identify the pills, the deputy used Poison Control and drugs.com, the arrest report states.
