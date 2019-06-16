SEBRING — Officials need help finding a missing elderly woman who has early stages of Alzheimer’s disease and left home Thursday.
Deputies at Highlands County Sheriff’s Office believe 79-year-old Marilyn Janet Prevatt of Lake Placid may have made it out of Florida, en route to either Indiana or New York.
Or, she may be heading northbound to an unknown destination.
The Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert on Prevatt, and is asking for the public’s help in finding her.
The last “hit” on her car came from U.S. 27 at Interstate 4, sheriff’s officials said.
It’s believed Prevatt left her home before 9 a.m. Thursday, June 13, and was later seen at SunTrust at U.S. 27 and Schumacher Road in Sebring, at approximately 9:20 a.m.
Her gray-green Toyota — Indiana tag number 650 CEM — was packed with all her belonging, deputies said.
She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt and blue jeans, and is traveling with a small dog.
Please contact Det. Tim Mee at 863-402-7200 if you have any information.
