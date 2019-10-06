Special to the Highlands News-Sun
This home is located at 34535 Sparking Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $649,900 and is listed with The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty.
This incredible Lake Sebring waterfront and pool home comes with unbelievable income/rental potential. With this home, you enjoy amenities such as 265 feet of water frontage with a huge white sandy beach, new dock and boathouse with lift built in 2013, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. But, this amazing home will essentially pay for itself if you take advantage of the two rental units that have repeat seasonal tenants who book out years in advance, grossing over $24,000/year.
The extensive lush tropical landscaping offers the utmost privacy on this 1-plus acre parcel.
This property features the main house, a one-bedroom full apartment upstairs, plus a studio apartment downstairs.
This is the ultimate lake house to entertain in — for a large family who want adult kids or parents/in-laws close — or subsidize your mortgage payment with rental capabilities.
The main house is a gorgeous three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home boasting over 2,400 square feet of living space. Tons of upgrades here with crown molding throughout, Runtal electric towel warmer racks in baths, granite outdoor kitchen, two Bose surround sound systems and more.
There is a huge solid surface kitchen with a butcher block island, tons of prep/counter space and cabinets for kitchen storage. The kitchen is open to both the living room and dining room and features million-dollar waterfront views.
There is a huge fire-lit living room and sitting/breakfast nook area with a bay windows overlooking the water.
Full pane glass French doors let lots of natural light in and leads to the tiled and covered lanai and screened in-ground pool. The tiled lanai has one of the best outdoor kitchens you will ever see with granite counters, a sink, grill and more. There is a mounted TV and lounge area on the lanai as well.
The master bedroom suite is stunning! Coffered ceilings and his and her walk-in closets, both with organizational systems. There are also French doors that lead to the pool area. The resort style master on-suite has his and her sinks, a walk-in shower and luxurious features such as an elevated jacuzzi soaking tub and towel warmer racks.
The guest bedrooms are large, both featuring huge double closets. The remodeled guest bath also features a Runtal tower warmer.
There is also an indoor, cedar-lined laundry closet.
The upstairs apartment has its own access. The way it is set up, you can lock it off from the main house or open it up. The apartment is a full one-bedroom, one-bath with a full kitchen. The large living room with sliding doors to the second floor screened balcony overlooks the water.
Downstairs, behind the garage, is a large ship-lap studio apartment with its own access. This studio features a full bath and an incredible solid surface outdoor kitchen on the screened and roofed lanai. This lanai features wood-look tile and breathtaking views of the lake.
Laundry facilities for both apartments are in the attached two-car garage, concealed nicely with white barn doors.
Outdoors is a tropical paradise with extensive paver curbing and landscaping. Butterfly gardens are throughout. There is a sunken 250-gallone propane tank to run the outdoor grill and fireplace. It would be easy to convert the indoor kitchen to a gas stove if desired.
Unbelievable home and grounds! You and your guests will arrive and never want to leave!
This home is priced at $649,900 and is being offered by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty, 863-658-3780.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.