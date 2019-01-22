AVON PARK — After hearing a report on a watershed stormwater project for Lake Verona, the Avon Park City Council voted to table any action on it.
Councilman Jim Barnard asked at the last council meeting to table the matter until the first meeting in February. Acting City Attorney Gerald Buhr suggested making it an indefinite period, not set for any specific meeting.
At issue were questions about how much the proposed project might change the character of the Avon Park Historic District and its grass and tree-lined pedestrian mall.
Robert Trevino, head of Avon Park Public Works, said at the Jan. 14 meeting that the plan would not be to remove or move any of the monuments, trees or in-ground sprinklers already installed on The Mall.
When Barnard asked who initiated the search for the project, Trevino said it was former city manager Julian Deleon.
“Before he walked out the door, he threw it on my lap and said, ‘Here you go,’” Trevino said.
Trevino said it’s a continuation of projects to improve water quality in Lake Verona, which the city has been working on for more than two years in an effort to prevent algae blooms on the lake.
The lake with its beach and passive recreational facilities serves as a focal point for many city events.
Tim Kelly of Wood Environmental said he did all the preliminary study work “pro bono,” which he often does until a grant is approved. Now it is.
“We’re ready to go to permitting,” Kelly said. “We’re under contract with the city.”
That contract is for $380,000 at this point.
The City Council approved the $422,455 project in the last fiscal year, with the Southwest Florida Water Management District paying 75 percent, or $316,841.
The city would have to pay 25 percent, or $105,614.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Deleon told the council they would have to approve it to see the details of the project, and Anderson did not approve.
“It will rip up half of Main Street and change how it looks entirely,” Anderson said. “I really am not a fan of this project at all.”
Anderson suggested that a sewage break in the lake may have been what caused the last bloom.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said she wouldn’t mind Mall improvements, such as a better turning radius on all of the intersections.
“We have a Mall built around 1911,” Sutherland said. “We have a 21st century economy and a 20th century Mall. If this will make it nicer so my grandchildren can swim in that lake, I’m all for them.”
She also said The Mall needs “connectivity” by linking sidewalks on both sides of Main Street to each other through the grass median.
“I’m not understanding why we didn’t go to [Tourist Development Council] to get funding for this,” Sutherland said.
Councilman Stanley Spurlock was incredulous about proposed infrastructure to help lake water quality. Similar retention ponds by Lake Tulane will start to erode, he said, and the city will have to repair them.
City Manager David Flowers, now tasked with taking up the matter, said the funding cycle for SWFWMD will soon end, and the council must decide soon whether or not to take the grant.
