AVON PARK – South Florida State College battled the Lake Sumter State College Lakehawks and the frigid temperatures in Wednesday night’s game.
Pitchers came off the mound saying they couldn’t feel their arms or fingers. That didn’t stop the Lakehawks from swinging hot bats and jumping out to an early lead en route to a 15-8 victory over the Panthers.
“We have a ton of work to do on pitching,” said South Florida Coach Rick Hitt. “That has been pretty evident here early on. We have to keep grinding it out and figure it out. We have to get our guys better prepared and have them in a place where they do things in a better way. We have to get tougher and these are all parts of improving. It hasn’t been a lot of fun to watch us pitch early on.”
Lake Sumter started strong putting up five runs in the top of the first inning. South Florida’s Casey Asman struggled on the mound allowing five hits, a walk and only one strikeout during the inning.
The Panthers narrowed the deficit in the bottom of the first. Zeddric Burnham sent a liner into left field for a single and Pierson Lewis and P.J. Cimo singled to load the bases. Chase Hannum drew a walk scoring Burnham to make it 5-1.
The Lakehawks expanded their lead in the second inning. South Florida made a pitching change after the first batter bringing Jack Keeler to the mound. Lake Sumter scored a pair of runs to go up 7-1.
Lake Sumter continued to build its lead in the next three innings to 15-1.
“Lake Sumter came out and hit the ball,” said former Sebring Blue Streak Hunter Martinez. “We need to do better on the offensive side of things. Defense is doing their job. Pitchers are doing the best they can and we know that as a team we need to do better. That’s baseball and we know how this goes.”
The Panthers came alive in the bottom of the sixth as Jakobe Smith and Shane Magrann drew walks, Burnham reached base and Troy DeVault hit a sacrifice fly to plate Smith to make it 15-2.
South Florida kept pecking away in the bottom of the seventh as Trey Fields doubled, Martinez singled and Smith had a hit to score Fields to make it 15-3.
South Florida rallied in the bottom of the ninth as Fields drew a walk, A.J. Drisdom was hit with the ball and Smith followed with an RBI hit.
An error loaded the bases and A’Darius Council singled to left field to score Drisdom. An error and a base hit by Cimo scored three more runs, but Lake Sumter retired the next batter to end the threat and the game.
“There are better days ahead but we have to keep fighting and keep working to get better,” said Hitt. “We are a long ways from a finished product and long ways from the part of the season where we have to play our best baseball. We are going to keep that in mind and continue to work our tails off. I think we had a few good hits but it got overshadowed by the score early on. It is a team thing and we have to pick it up in many areas. I have to pick it up as a coach because for whatever reason our guys are not ready to play.”
South Florida is back on the diamond on Wednesday against Webber International University at 6 p.m. South Florida will be honoring women in sports at Panther Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.