LAKE PLACID — It was another phlocking of parrots on June 23rd. They landed at Bo David’s Restaurant & Bar, south of Lake Placid. This time their ‘Party with a Purpose’ theme paid off big time for school children. Members and guests were asked to bring school supplies to the event.
In case you don’t have a clue what these parrots are all about, an explanation might help.
First, there was Jimmy Buffet, whose music and songs attracted a following, especially in Key West. Then, there were those followers of his who started clubs around the country and elsewhere. Maybe that’s where Buffet’s famous line, “It’s five o’clock somewhere!” came from.
Anyway, right here in Highlands County, one such club calls itself the Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club. They meet monthly, on a Sunday (except in July), at various restaurants in the county. The social hour meetings are from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., to fit in with that five o’clock somewhere reasoning. Each event has a purpose to it, like the latest one was to collect school supplies.
Previous get-togethers this year have helped the Peace River Women’s Shelter, Veterans Services Admin Food Drive, Easter Baskets for Kids, RCMA (diapers, underwear, socks, shoes) and toiletries for Vet’s Ditty Bags. Club president, John Howard, says that each charity ends up with about $1,000 worth of items.
Howard is proud of the fact that the Heartland group has jumped from 47 members to 87 so far this year. In fact, three new members joined on June 23rd. They are Karen Wiggins, Ginny Lund and Ed Peters.
Well known singer/songwriter, John Friday, provided the entertainment for the evening. He’s known as the Tropical Balladeer. And of course, Jimmy Buffet’s songs were part of his line-up.
Many of the members of the local chapter are gearing up to attend the Parrot Heads in Paradise, ‘Meeting of the Minds’ to be held in Key West in Oct. 31 through Nov. 2. Over 3,000 ‘Parrot Heads’ from as far away as Australia will converge at the southernmost part of the US for a worthwhile good time.
If you would like become a Parrot Head or learn more about this fun organization, contact John Howard at jhoward7411@gmail.com.
He can tell you where and when the next phlocking will take place.
