Woofs, howls, whines and barks greeted people who brought their BFF’s (best furry friends) to the Lakeshore Mall last Saturday for the Bow Wow Dog Day event. Some dogs visited others with tails wagging, some just snarled, others were aloof.
Gary and Joan Zigler brought their new baby to the event. “Reno is a Labradoodle. He’s just 12 weeks old and is a biter. We think he’s just teething.”
Vendor tables were filled with doggie fashions, treats, toys and information on local pet businesses. Dogs browsed the mall in doggie carriages, dressed in t-shirts and jeweled collars. Miss Avon Park, Reagan Richards, and Jr. Miss Avon Park, Kenlee Wall, visited with guests and pets.
Sebring Angels Pet Rescue was one of the agencies helping dogs find forever homes. Veronica Bethan was walking around with Amber, a very sweet and loving pet. “We can always use blankets, leashes, collars, food, bowls or really anything for the dogs.”
Lynne Reinhardt is a volunteer with the Humane Society of Highlands County. She was sewing grocery bags and other types of bags out of donated materials.
“We made these out of blankets and from clothing. Some I made from a man’s suit; another was made from a uniform. We accept donations and also blankets for the dogs. We have dogs available for adoption here today.”
The following pet service vendors had tables set-up in the mall; Highlands County Animal Services, Happy Trails Mobile Pet Sitting, Barking Out Loud Rescue, Inc., Sebring Angels Dog Rescue, Humane Society, Dog Mom, A Wing and a Prayer Creations, Heartland Dog Club and Just Like Home Pet Hotel.
Other vendors included Modern Essentials Oils, Damsel in Distress, HempWorx, Color Street, Lula Rose designs by Chantel Gilmore, Handmade Crochet by Nancy, Young Living Essential Oils, JAB Apiary Honey, Paparazzi and Charlie Chic Boutique.
A Wing and a Prayer Creations had a purple and green dog bed. They called it a “Spoiled Fur Baby Bed.” It was made from a magazine rack.
Barking Out Loud brought their friends to the event who were looking for forever homes. Their saying is “All dogs matter!”. Claudia said that they are always looking for donations of food, treats, soap, bleach and gently used sheets and towels.
The Heartland Dog Club offered training demonstrations on stage. Different breeds of dogs showed off their skills in listening and commands. Murphy was well trained in doing push-ups, finding the cookie in the box and even sat still with a cookie perched on his nose. While his tongue was hanging out, eyes on the cookie, he patiently waited until he was allowed to grab it in the air.
“We offer education and training classes right here in the mall,” said Rick Haberman who was sitting at the Dog Club table with his friend Mia.
Just Like Home Pet Hotel in Avon Park is quite the vacation spot for your pet. They have a doggie swimming pool, separate play areas for dogs and cats with TV’s and much more.
Later in the afternoon there was a Pooch Pageant, Best Trick competition and Waggiest Tail competition where pets and owners could demonstrate their skills.
For more information on dog adoption options or where to donate items, here is the contact information for those agencies represented at the event: Barking Out Loud Rescue, Inc. (863-414-2326), Sebring Angels Rescue (863-703-2364) and the Humane Society of Highlands County (863-655-1522).
