The thrill and excitement that surrounds the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championships returns as the 2019 season starts at Barber Motorsports Park on Saturday and Sunday in the hills of Alabama.
The 2.38-mile, 15-turn circuit outside of Birmingham promises to provide the field of 18 Huracán Super Trofeo EVOs a test of skill for every driver and team.
The first two rounds of the 2019 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series can be streamed live on IMSA.TV and squadracorse.lamborghini.com/live-streaming starting with Race 1 on Saturday at 2:50 p.m. and Race 2 on Sunday at 1:55 p.m.
As in the past, there are four championships up for grabs in the series, and that is broken down into the PRO, PRO-AM, AM and LB Cup divisions.
Two North America class champions also finished as 2018 World Champions and have moved on to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – JC Perez and Loris Spinelli won eight races last year en route to winning the Pro-Am Class, while Ryan Hardwick won five in the AM Class to claim the title.
PRO
Change Racing, Lamborghini Charlotte and its drivers made a sweep of the Team, Dealer and Driver standings in 2018 as they got off to a hot start by winning the first two races of the year and also Round 11 at the World Finals.
Corey Lewis was one of the co-drivers of the No. 29 last year and he returns with a new teammate in Richy Antinucci after his co-driver of last year, Madison Snow, announced his retirement from the sport.
Besides his championship last year, Lewis also won the 2015 Lamborghini Super Trofeo PRO-AM World Championship. Antinucci is no stranger to the series, as he was the 2015 Super Trofeo North America Pro Driver Champion and won three times in the class in 2017.
Other entries include the No. 1 Prestige Performance/Wayne Taylor Racing, Lamborghini Paramus with Andrea Amici and Sandy Mitchell as the co-drivers.
Amici is a former two-time series champion winning the 2013 European Pro title and the Asia Pro championship last year. In 2012 and 2014, he finished third in the Pro Class in Europe. Mitchell comes to the team after finishing third in the Silver Cup Endurance Series last year.
Prestige Performance Huracan will be challenging at the front of the field.”
PRO-AM
There are three entries in the class, with the most notable coming in the No. 69, Prestige Performance/Wayne Taylor Racing, Lamborghini Paramus team of William Hubbell and Eric Curran.
The No. 94 P1 Motorsports, Lamborghini Broward entry will be co-driven by Dennis Lind and Brett Meredith.
Lind will be an official Lamborghini driver in 2019. This is an important recognition for the Denmark native, as he is the first driver to have participated in the Lamborghini Squadra Corse young driver program to be promoted to Factory Driver.
The No. 09 US RaceTronics, Lamborghini Calgary will have Jake Eidson and Damon Ockey behind the wheel. Eidson will be making his Super Trofeo debut and won the 2017 Porsche GT3 Cup USA Platinum Class. Ockey dueled with the eventual World Champion Hardwick in the Am Class all season, finishing second in the standings by a mere four points. He won four races last year and had 10 podiums in the 12 rounds.
