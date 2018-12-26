Lame ducks and texting
In short, lame duck government should be eliminated. The travesty perpetrated in Michigan and Wisconsin are the perfect example as to why. The losing party can’t accept defeat so they circumvent the will of the people by orchestrating power grabs during their lame duck sessions in order to kneecap the effectiveness of incoming elected officials.
I propose that newly elected parties are sworn in the next day following an election as the losers must vacate. I have never viewed lame duck sessions as anything other than a free pass period for the losers to fire the parting shot. It negates the votes of the people and violates the principles of a democratic republic.
Florida’s proposed ‘Texting While Driving’ law can’t come soon enough. We are one of very few states who do not view texting and cell phone talking while driving as a primary offense.
We were able to drive for decades without cell phones. If cell phone communication is so much more important than paying attention to the road, use a ‘hands free’ system or stay home.
Warren Pender
Sebring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.