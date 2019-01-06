AVON PARK — An Avon Park man was charged with dealing in stolen goods after he reportedly tried to sell a computer that was stolen from a Highlands County School Board employee to an undercover operative.
Warren Buckner, 19, of Avon Park, was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff's Office deputies on Thursday. Buckner was charged with burglary, grand theft of less than $5,000, dealing in stolen property, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and using a two-way device to facilitate a felony.
A Dell laptop was reported stolen from a Highlands County School Board employee who lived approximately one mile from Buckner. The suspect allegedly arranged to sell the laptop, which was valued at $962, for $150.
According to the report, he told the undercover operative that he did not have the charger, and he did not know the password.
Once the sales transaction was completed, deputies arrested Buckner, the report states. Detectives allegedly found the following items:
• 0.5 grams of a green leafy substance that field tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol, the mind-altering substance in cannabis AND
• an orange prescription pill bottle with seven white pills that were identified as acetaminophen with codeine (30 mg), according to Drugs.com. Buckner's name was not on the prescription bottle, the report states.
