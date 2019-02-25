SEBRING — A deputy allegedly found almost 200 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop on Thursday.
Shelly Marie Moseng, 47, address unknown, was arrested by a deputy from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Moseng was charged with possession of over 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.
A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Moseng’s silver Dodge for an inoperable tag light. After talking with Moseng, the deputy requested that a K-9 unit come to the scene, and the K-9 gave a positive alert on the vehicle.
A total of 185.3 grams of cannabis was reportedly collected from her vehicle. The deputy allegedly found a green leafy substance that field tested positive for cannabis in the following places: in a glass jar, in a cigarette package and in a large Ziploc bag.
He reportedly found a glass pipe with a residue that field tested positive for methamphetamine and a yellow bag that had a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine for a total of 0.5 grams of methamphetamine.
The suspect was asked if she had any more illegal items in her possession and she allegedly told the deputy that she did not. However, detention deputies reportedly found a small blue container attached to Moseng’s belt that contained a green leafy substance that field tested positive for cannabis.
Another good job done by an officer from HCSO
