Lathan C. Smith Jr.
Lathan Clifford Smith Jr., age 72, of Avon Park, Florida went home to be with the Lord on June 23, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Lathan was born on Nov. 20, 1946 in Avon Park, Florida to parents Lathan C. Smith Sr. and LaRue Pachall Smith. Lathan was a lifelong resident of Avon Park where he owned and operated an upholstery business. Lathan dearly loved his grandchildren, enjoyed fishing in Arbuckle Creek and was a member of Grace Bible Church.
Lathan is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Field) Smith; sons, Lathan D. “LD” (Dawn) Smith of Apopka, Florida and Carl “Bart” (Stephanie) Smith of Palatka, Florida; sisters, Rachel (Jim) Tinsley of Wildwood, Florida and Frankie Smith of Orlando, Florida.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, Florida with visitation starting at 12:30 p.m. and funeral service at 1 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to Moffitt Cancer Center in Lathan’s name.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
