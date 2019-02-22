The article featuring an interview with Paul Blackman was, from my point of view, "spot on." The underlying message was clearly compassion, cooperation and support. Having had the opportunity (honor) of attending the Sheriff's Office Citizen's Academy last September, it is very apparent to me that each of those qualities are the lifeblood of our Sheriff's Office, and from the article I would surmise the same is true of the Sebring Police Department and other agencies involved with this tragic event.
Through the course of the academy, attendees were introduced to many members of the department, and speaking only for myself, it was an honor and a privilege to get to know them. Never did I hear a negative word about other officers, leadership or long hours. The group exemplified the fact that there is no "I" in team.
I pray that God will continue to bless us with such a group of folks, and bring comfort to the victims' families, friends and our communities.
Jon Draper
Lake Placid
