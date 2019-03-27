Our communities are unique, our citizens and the businesses that serve them are special, and that’s what makes us thrive.
No two cities are alike. Bowling Green is not Belleair Beach. Avon Park is not Alachua. Sebring is not Sarasota. Lake Placid is not Lake Mary. When the state creates a “one-size-fits-all” bill, it doesn’t work.
We’re not all one size, one place or one people. We don’t all have the same needs or require the same solutions to address those needs.
Those of us who govern local communities understand what residents need because you tell us. We are in the community 24/7. We hear your opinions when we’re strolling the aisles of the supermarket or enjoying a burger at a local restaurant. We drive on the roads. We use local water. We live locally, so we should make decisions that affect us locally.
That’s the reason for Home Rule. It’s the will of the people. It’s included in our state’s Constitution. How? Because the people of our state voted it in. It gives each city the authority to craft its laws to meet its unique needs.
Home Rule means that those who govern locally, not politicians in Tallahassee, get to decide about local issues. The state lawmakers want to tell us what we can and can’t do for our citizens. Every year, including this one, legislators try to pass laws that pre-empt local decisions. They want to chip away at local control. Most of them have never even been to our communities, so how could they know what we need and what will work? They need to take care of statewide issues, including affordable housing and funding for schools, transportation and disaster recovery.
This is a critical time in Florida. Cities face many challenges and opportunities. We want you to feel empowered to speak out and take action on the local issues that matter most to you.
Let’s work together. Let’s take a stand against state interference and how we govern our community. Imagine what we can accomplish. Go to welivelocalfl.com to stay updated on attacks on Home Rule by the legislature and the role you can play.
Sam Fite
Mayor, City of Bowling Green
President, Ridge League of Cities
