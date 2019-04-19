Florida has the third largest prison population in the United States. Some might question if that is a good thing or a bad thing. What is certain is that it is a costly thing.
Two competing bills tod help reduce the prison population — which numbers about 96,000 — are headed down the home stretch in Tallahassee. And, while both bills have their pluses, it is the Senate version which would do the most to relieve overcrowding and save money for taxpayers, who are footing a $2.4 billion a year expense to house inmates.
In a Gatehouse Media article by John Kennedy, Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, put the problem in simple terms. “(This bill) is the first step of turning the Department of Warehousing back into the Department of Corrections.”
He cut to the crux of the issue. Florida, which put tough standards on sentencing back in the 1990s when drug dealing was catching everyone’s attention, has people serving decades for relatively minor drug crimes. Those people should have an opportunity to pay for their mistakes and be released back into society where they could become productive workers, fathers, mothers, wives and husbands.
The bills could reduce requirements that they serve 85 percent of their sentence down to 65 percent. Language in the current version of both bills would also keep some people out of jail by reducing the penalties for minor thefts. Right now, stealing something valued at more than $300 is a felony. The House bill would set $1,000 as the threshold for a felony and the Senate bill calls for a $750 ceiling. Both make inflation-minded sense.
The House bill also cuts some slack to re-offenders and juveniles.
We believe there are too many people in prison who can be productive members of society. Deciding who fits that description and who needs to stay in prison can be tricky. But, there are programs in place that should go a long way toward opening a door for prisoners to learn from their mistakes.
Just this week, for instance, Florida prisons were awarded national accreditation for an in-house psychology program to work with mentally ill prisoners. It is a significant step toward the goal of returning inmates to life outside prison walls.
There are other programs in the prison system that inmates — should they agree — can use to learn skills, to get a GED, to overcome substance abuse and other problems that likely played a role in putting them behind bars in the first place.
Perhaps more inmates would be willing to participate in these programs if they knew they had a legitimate opportunity to get out sooner. Being free, being able to return to their families and to start fresh should be a huge incentive to someone who maybe made one bad mistake.
We applaud members of Florida’s House and Senate for working on prison reform. We believe the release of inmates who were given too harsh a sentence or who are low risk for returning to a life of crime is a smart idea.
An editorial from the Charlotte Sun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.