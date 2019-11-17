SEBRING — Carl Horton, owner of of Freedom Lawn Care and Landscaping, has freed three veterans from lawn work as a thank you gift for Veterans Day. For one year, the three men will not have to mow, whack weeds or blow grass off their properties.
On Nov. 3, Horton asked via social media for people to nominate a veteran they knew who mows his or her own yard. Horton said the idea was a popular one and the nominations came in. Many shares, likes and support for the campaign were posted.
Three veterans stood out to Horton and he found the idea of choosing one too difficult. He felt they were all deserving men and they could use the time spent doing yard work with their loved ones. Originally he was supposed to choose one veteran but he decided to gift three instead. Horton announce the winners on Veterans Day via social media.
Paul Deshazo, of Sebring, served in the Air Force for six years. After being honorably discharged he entered law enforcement where he continues to serve and protect. Deshazo’s sister nominated him.
Fransisco Olivero, of Sebring, served in the Marine Corps and is currently a volunteer firefighter, according to Horton. According to Horton, Olivero’s brother nominated him but he wasn’t sure if it was a biological brother or just a good friend.
Thom Wise, of Avon Park, is a Vietnam War veteran and also in the Department of Defense for 35 years and served in the National Guard for 20 years, Horton said. Wise’s son nominated him.
“This is fantastic,” Deshazo said. “I am going to get to spend a lot more time with my family. I work a lot of hours. She nominated me so I could be with my family more.”
Horton said he will be mowing and taking care of the yards once a week during the rainy season and every other week during the slower growing season.
Many of Horton’s family members have served in the military. He went into law enforcement until an injury changed his career path.
“I finally got to a point where I can give back,” Horton said. “I just want to show my appreciation to the veterans. Without them, the world would be a different place.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.